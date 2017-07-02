Woman shot, killed in Carson; shooter at large

A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a residential area of Carson, authorities said.Deputies responded about 3:30 a.m. to a call of a "person down" in the 800 block of Pacific Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The tree-lined street is marked by rows of single-story houses.The unidentified victim was found unresponsive, with a traumatic injury to her upper-torso, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A description of the shooter was not available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.