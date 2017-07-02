NEWS

Woman shot, killed in Carson; shooter at large

Sheriff's deputies are seen outside a home in Carson after a woman was shot and killed Sunday, July 2, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a residential area of Carson, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 3:30 a.m. to a call of a "person down" in the 800 block of Pacific Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The tree-lined street is marked by rows of single-story houses.

The unidentified victim was found unresponsive, with a traumatic injury to her upper-torso, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newslos angeles county sheriff's departmenthomicidehomicide investigationshootingwoman killedCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
States face partial shutdowns as July 4 holiday looms
US ship sails close to disputed island claimed by China in South China Sea
Trump's tweet 'is an incitement to violence': Ana Navarro
Trump goes after the media at event honoring veterans
More News
Top Stories
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
1 killed in rollover crash on NB 110 Freeway
Manny Pacquiao loses WBO world welterweight title to Jeff Horn
405 Freeway plane crash victims in stable condition
Trump's White House all but ignoring Spanish speakers
Show More
800 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
2 killed, several hospitalized in overnight Irvine crash
Woman killed while exchanging kids with former partner in Whittier
Los Angeles launches recycLA program to reduce landfill waste
Young mom overcomes homelessness, graduates from IE program
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos