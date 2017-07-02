Woman shot, killed in Carson; shooter at large

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a residential area of Carson, authorities said.
Deputies responded about 3:30 a.m. to a call of a "person down" in the 800 block of Pacific Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The tree-lined street is marked by rows of single-story houses.
The unidentified victim was found unresponsive, with a traumatic injury to her upper-torso, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A description of the shooter was not available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.