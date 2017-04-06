NEWS

Woman's body discovered near Los Angeles River in Long Beach, police say

Police were investigating the discovery of a woman's body near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (OnScene)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman's body was found on the bank of the Los Angeles River in Long Beach early Thursday morning, prompting an investigation, authorities said.

The grim discovery was reported about 1:30 a.m. just south of the Ocean Boulevard Bridge, according to Lt. John Kanaley of the Long Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately known how the unidentified woman died, the lieutenant said. Police were investigating whether she had passed away at the location where her body was found or elsewhere.

No other information was immediately available.
