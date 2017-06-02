  • BREAKING NEWS Kathy Griffin discusses "true motivation" for Trump - WATCH LIVE
Church in Woodland Hills faces $30,000 loss after vandalism, burglary

ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Woodland Hills Community Church faces a $30,000 loss after it was vandalized, burglarized, and left in shambles Monday night.

The terrible scene shows doors kicked in and desks rifled through.

The thief or thieves got away with the safe and equipment including a brand new keyboard and microphones.

The incident occurred just as the church was set for a big music service on Sunday.

The church is also a meeting place for boy scouts and girl scouts. The church says Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the first invited speakers in 1961.

If you'd like to help, please visit the GoFundMe page.
