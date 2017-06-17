NEWS

Wrightwood brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations

Smoke is seen in the sky from a brush fire burning in the Wrightwood area on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the Wrightwood area on Saturday after a brush fire moving at "moderate" speeds sparked near buildings, officials say.

The vegetation fire, dubbed the Zermatt Fire, was reported shortly before noon near Zermatt Road and Pacific Crest Drive, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As of 1:45 p.m., officials said the fire was at 7 acres and is growing at a moderate speed.


Few nearby buildings are under threat, prompting evacuations along Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt and Lone Pine Canyon roads, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.


Highway 2 is closed at Wright Mountain Road until further notice, Cindy Bachman, of the SBCSD, said on Twitter.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
