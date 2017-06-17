Wrightwood brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations

@ABC7 current fire off of hwy 138 pic.twitter.com/q6gULiw9OH — Veronica Genova (@Badkitty427) June 17, 2017

Fire burning in Wrighwood area. Mandatory evacuations: Pacific Crest Dr. between Zermatt & Lone Pine. — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) June 17, 2017

Mandatory evacuations are underway in the Wrightwood area on Saturday after a brush fire moving at "moderate" speeds sparked near buildings, officials say.The vegetation fire, dubbed the Zermatt Fire, was reported shortly before noon near Zermatt Road and Pacific Crest Drive, according to the U.S. Forest Service.As of 1:45 p.m., officials said the fire was at 7 acres and is growing at a moderate speed.Few nearby buildings are under threat, prompting evacuations along Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt and Lone Pine Canyon roads, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.Highway 2 is closed at Wright Mountain Road until further notice, Cindy Bachman, of the SBCSD, said on Twitter.