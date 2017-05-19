NEWS

5-year-old boy saves parents overdosing on heroin

EMBED </>More Videos

Both of these parents are being held in jail on $7,500 bonds after endangering their two children. (WCPO)

Police are calling a 5-year-old boy a hero after he ran over two blocks to alert his grandparents that his mom and dad were dying.

The two parents had a suspected heroin overdose when the young boy rushed to find help, saving his parents' lives. The incident took place in Middletown, Ohio on the morning of May 18.

"He walked in the door and mom and dad's not coming behind him and all of the sudden he starts saying 'Mom and Dad's dead, Mom and Dad's dead," said Kenneth Currey to WCPO.

Officials said they found two people, Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall, lying unconscious on the floor.

Johnson was given Narcan and woke up shortly afterward, police said. He told police that he used heroin and was arrested, an officer said.

Marshall and Johnson face two charges of endangering children and one count of disorderly conduct with heroin.

The boy and his younger sibling are in the custody of their grandparents.

For more, go to WCPO.
Related Topics:
newsdrugdrug addictionchild endangermentparenting
Load Comments
NEWS
Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Brush fire breaks out in Malibu
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco
'Guilt trip bandit' steals cellphones in San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, LAPD says
Brush fire breaks out in Malibu
Coroner identifies last remaining unidentified victim of 1992 LA riots
Target announces mini-store coming to Anaheim
Show More
Long Beach police release sketches in unsolved fatal shooting
Camarillo suspect in violent store robbery sought by police
Santa Clarita school takes proactive approach to concussions
Boyle Heights immigrants' rights advocate detained by border patrol
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
More News
Top Video
Camarillo suspect in violent store robbery sought by police
Long Beach police release sketches in unsolved fatal shooting
Santa Clarita school takes proactive approach to concussions
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
More Video