North Hollywood street shootout leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

Two men are dead and two others critically wounded after a street shootout in North Hollywood's Arts District. (KABC)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a running gun battle in the middle of a North Hollywood street Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near an apartment building in the 15000 block of Hesby Street at about 11:30 p.m. and found multiple gunshot victims.

"I knew it was gunshots right away," said John Lorenz of North Hollywood, who woke up to the commotion.

Police believe a group of six people were outside the apartment complex when a fight broke out, and shots were fired from at least two weapons, according to Lt. Mike Kozak of the LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau.

One person was declared dead at the scene, another person died on the way to the hospital and two others were transported in critical condition, police said. All four people were identified as men between 20 and 30 years old. Two other men fled, police said.

Police say at least one stray bullet struck a nearby home. Luckily, no one in the home was injured.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, Kozak said.

No suspect information was released. Homicide investigators were looking into whether the suspects were among those wounded in the gun battle.

Homicide investigators were looking for additional evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department.
