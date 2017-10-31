NTSB says deadly 2016 Palm Springs bus crash caused by fatigued drivers

The National Transportation Safety Board is blaming sleepy drivers for causing a deadly bus crash in Palm Springs in October of 2016. (KABC)

The National Transportation Safety Board is blaming sleepy drivers for causing a deadly bus crash in Palm Springs in October of 2016.

A tour bus driver and 12 passengers were killed when the bus slammed into the back of a big rig stopped in a lane of westbound I-10.

The bus was returning to Los Angeles after a trip to Red Earth Casino.

The big rig's driver, 51-year old Bruce Guilford, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

He was arrested in Georgia two weeks ago and is awaiting extradition back to California to face charges.
