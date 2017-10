At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured when a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the West Side Highway Tuesday.Here's what we know about the victims.Five of the fatalities and one of the injured are from Argentina. A statement says the Argentine Consulate in New York is working with local officials.The Argentinian Foreign Ministry released the following statement:The deputy Prime Minister of Belgium also tweeted that a Belgian citizen was killed and three others injured.Authorities said five survivors were taken to Bellevue and eight to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. It is believed at least three are in critical condition.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.