A husband and wife from Yorba Linda were found dead after hiking in triple-digit heat near Amboy Crater, authorities said.The victims were identified as Kathie Barber, 58, and Gen Miake, 60.Authorities say Barber called the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for help on Saturday at 1:36 p.m. because she had become separated from her husband and could not find him.She also had run out of water, she said. She was concerned because her husband had a heart condition.They had been hiking since about 11 a.m.A search party was organized on the ground and from the air. Crews spotted the two hikers about a mile east of the Amboy trail head. Both were on the ground and unresponsive.They were about 100 yards from each other in open desert, with no shade in 113-degree heat.Fire department rescue crews found them on the ground and determined they were deceased at the scene.