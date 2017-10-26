13-year-old Ontario student in 'Scream' costume allegedly pointed loaded gun at teacher

A 13-year-old student wearing a "Scream" Halloween costume allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a teacher Wednesday at a school in Ontario, police said. (KABC)

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A 13-year-old student wearing a "Scream" Halloween costume allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a teacher Wednesday at a school in Ontario, police said.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to a report of an armed person running through a field at De Anza Middle School, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The suspect jumped over a fence between two adjacent campuses and then fled into the backyard of a home adjacent to De Anza, investigators said.

The middle school and Linda Vista Elementary School were both placed on temporary lockdown while officers searched for the fleeing individual. Amid an "intensive" search of the area, Ontario Christian Elementary School was also placed on lockdown, police said.

Officers located the suspect walking in the area of Campus Avenue and Mission Boulevard. He was arrested without incident, according to a news release, adding that the handgun and the movie-inspired Halloween costume were found in his backpack.

No one was injured in the on-campus incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Ontario police at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Jason Gandy at (909) 395-2858.
