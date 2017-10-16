Detectives went door to door in an Oxnard neighborhood in an attempt to gather information after a series of shootings over the weekend.The shootings began at an Arco gas station on South Rose Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday."There was a 20-year-old male that had been shot one time in the leg. This subject actually drove himself to the local hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening," Cmdr. Sharon Giles said.Authorities said the gunshot victim is not cooperating with police, but according to witnesses the victim got into a confrontation with another man right before the shooting.Around 10 p.m. Saturday, more gunfire erupted and police found a man shot to death in the street. A makeshift memorial now covers the spot where he died. Friends and family said the victim was in his 20s.Police said the victim in the shooting was found with a weapon. They believe the two shootings are connected and gang related.Around 2 a.m. Sunday, more shots rang out at El Dorado Avenue. No victims were found then, but a man was found shot to death on Azalea Street around 3 a.m.Authorities are trying to determine if those shootings are connected.Oxnard police set up on extra patrols in the community and hope witnesses come forward in all four incidents."What we would like the public to do is that when you see something or you hear something is to call the police and inform us of the information that you are seeing or hearing," Giles said.Authorities are looking over surveillance video from the Arco station in the hopes of finding clues in the footage. Witnesses are urged to come forward and can remain anonymous, authorities said.