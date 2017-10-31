South LA hit-and-run suspect spotted at store after fatal crash

(Left) A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is seen in a surveillance image from a convenience store in the South Los Angeles area on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search is on for a hit-and-run crash suspect who was caught on surveillance video moments after a 76-year-old Inglewood man was run down and killed in South Los Angeles.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 6:20 p.m. Herman Charles Avery Jr. was crossing Western Avenue near 82nd Street when he was struck by a car.



According to Los Angeles police, the driver did not stop to render aid. Instead, the suspect drove away from the scene, abandoned his vehicle and ran off on foot.

Surveillance video later showed the driver in a nearby store with a child, between 7 and 9 years old.

The suspect was described as an African-American male, approximately 6 feet and 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

If you recognize the suspect or have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LAPD's South Traffic detectives (323) 421-2500. To submit anonymous tips, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runtraffic fatalitiessearchsurveillance videolapdSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
Show More
Woman killed when 12-year-old boy jumps off highway overpass
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos