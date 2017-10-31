The search is on for a hit-and-run crash suspect who was caught on surveillance video moments after a 76-year-old Inglewood man was run down and killed in South Los Angeles.The incident occurred on Sunday around 6:20 p.m. Herman Charles Avery Jr. was crossing Western Avenue near 82nd Street when he was struck by a car.According to Los Angeles police, the driver did not stop to render aid. Instead, the suspect drove away from the scene, abandoned his vehicle and ran off on foot.Surveillance video later showed the driver in a nearby store with a child, between 7 and 9 years old.The suspect was described as an African-American male, approximately 6 feet and 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.If you recognize the suspect or have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LAPD's South Traffic detectives (323) 421-2500. To submit anonymous tips, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.