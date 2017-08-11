PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy with broken jaw, acid burns recovering at San Bernardino hospital

A 4-month-old puppy is recovering Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, after being found with severe burns and a broken jaw.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A 4-month-old puppy is recovering at a San Bernardino animal hospital on Friday after it was discovered on a school campus with severe chemical burns.

The young pup was found Wednesday with a broken jaw and burn injuries to its face. Doctors said it appeared acid was poured on the dog.

The pooch was taken to Loma Linda Animal Hospital, where it is recovering.

It is not yet clear whether the puppy was tortured or how it ended up at the school.

It is expected to go up for adoption soon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppyanimal crueltyanimal abuseSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear takes relaxing dip in Granada Hills pool
VIDEO: Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old terrier mix named Riku
Large shark sighting prompts San Clemente Pier, beach closure
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
Dangerous knock-offs being sold as sales of counterfeit goods rise
Dodger Cody Bellinger surprises kids at Koreatown youth center
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Show More
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
CHLA offers new approach to prevent injuries in young athletes
3 killed in San Diego after Border Patrol chase ends in crash
Lamborghini bursts into flames on Irvine road
Ex-US Customs worker charged with assaulting woman at LAX
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos