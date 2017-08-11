A 4-month-old puppy is recovering at a San Bernardino animal hospital on Friday after it was discovered on a school campus with severe chemical burns.The young pup was found Wednesday with a broken jaw and burn injuries to its face. Doctors said it appeared acid was poured on the dog.The pooch was taken to Loma Linda Animal Hospital, where it is recovering.It is not yet clear whether the puppy was tortured or how it ended up at the school.It is expected to go up for adoption soon.