Baby penguin reunited with parents at Aquarium of the Pacific

There's a new penguin waddling around the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.The Magellanic penguin chick hatched in May and today made its public debut, joining its parents and siblings in the penguin habitat.The chick was born to penguin couple Roxy and Floyd. Roxy, the penguin chick's mother, came to the aquarium from Brazil.She and Floyd are also parents to Skipper, Lily, Heidi and Anderson.We still don't know if it's a male or female chick. A blood test determines that and when aquarium officials find out, they'll give the new penguin a proper name.