A bear took a relaxing dip in the backyard pool of a Granada Hills home overnight, and residents say the animal is a frequent visitor to the neighborhood.The bear, which appeared to weigh between 350 and 400 pounds, was spotted around 12:30 a.m. Friday, resting inside the steps of the swimming pool in the 16000 block of Knollwood Drive.Authorities said the bear stayed near that home for about an hour, rummaging for snacks in some trash cans. Then, it took a stroll around the neighborhood.Animal regulators came out to monitor the bear's movements and let it walk around as long as it wasn't a threat or damaging any property - and it wasn't. Eventually, authorities were able to coax the bear out into open space.Area residents said this is the third night in a row that they've spotted the bear wandering around their neighborhood.