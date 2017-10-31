PETS & ANIMALS

Chatsworth guinea pig rescue hopes for adoptions as rodent population soars

Guinea pigs at the Guinea Pig Rescue are shown eating and wandering around their habitat. (KABC)

By
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Chatsworth farm is swarming with rodents and its owners are hoping you'll take a few of them off their hands.

Fortunately, Farralone Farms is the longtime home of the Los Angeles Guinea Pig Rescue, a group that has been adopting out the furry pets for 18 years. During that time the rescue group has typically housed about 100 to 150 guinea pigs, but a recent case has pushed the charity to its limits.

"We are bursting out at the seams right now," said Saskia Chiesa, director of the Guinea Pig Rescue.

Chiesa said Humboldt County animal control officers called them two weeks ago, asking for help on a hoarding case. They told her a man had amassed about 300 guinea pigs he couldn't care for. When Chiesa arrived at the man's home, she said there were more than double that amount of the animals.

"We counted 700 guinea pigs and they were everywhere," she said. "On the floor, outside, in the yard. There were kiddie pools stacked with guinea pigs, and it was just really not a good situation."

Chiesa and her staff treated as many of the animals as possible, but were only able to take 411 females, 80 percent of which are estimated to be pregnant.

Over the past two weeks, she said the guinea pig population at her shelter has already grown to 700, with more births every day. That is bad news for the rescue group, Chiesa added, when you realize that the average guinea pig litter ranges from two to six.

"If you do the math that means there's going to be 924 new babies," Chiesa said. "With the original 411 we already have, that brings our total in the next few weeks to 1,335 guinea pigs. So we need help."

The Chatsworth group is hoping people will hear of its plight and adopt some of the animals.

If adoptions aren't possible, the group is asking for donations to help feed and house the guinea pigs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptioncute animalsanimal newsfarmingChatsworthLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
ASPCA announces National Pit Bull Awareness Day
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Riverside school barricade ends with suspect in custody
7 arrested outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech at Cal State Fullerton
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
NTSB says deadly Palm Springs bus crash caused by fatigued drivers
NYC bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Show More
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
OC man sought in stabbing death of ex-'s new beau
Fancy suits at center of Paul Manafort charges
Pedestrian, 76, killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos