Nearly 2,000 animals, including chickens, exotic birds, fish and snakes, were found inside a Montclair commercial building, police said. Many of the animals were reportedly dead.Authorities made the discovery in the 4600 block of Arrow Highway while they were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect regarding an unrelated charge.According to the Inland Valley Humane Society, their agency and the Montclair Police Department were originally called to take two dogs from the suspect.They responded to the warehouse after hearing noises coming from the industrial complex.By their estimation, between 1,000 and 2,000 chicks and chickens in addition to 100 exotic birds were being kept in what they called "appalling conditions."Rescuers could find no food or water for the animals on the building, and there was little ventilation. According to the Humane Society, the warehouse was covered in feces and filled to capacity with trash.The birds found alive were taken by the Humane Society to be evaluated and will remain there until the investigation is complete.The owner of the animals now faces felony animal cruelty charges.