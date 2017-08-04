PETS & ANIMALS

Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair commercial building, many dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 2,000 animals, including chickens, exotic birds, fish and snakes, were found inside a Montclair commercial building, police said. Many of the animals were reportedly dead. (Provided/Inland Valley Humane Society)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly 2,000 animals, including chickens, exotic birds, fish and snakes, were found inside a Montclair commercial building, police said. Many of the animals were reportedly dead.

Authorities made the discovery in the 4600 block of Arrow Highway while they were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect regarding an unrelated charge.

According to the Inland Valley Humane Society, their agency and the Montclair Police Department were originally called to take two dogs from the suspect.

They responded to the warehouse after hearing noises coming from the industrial complex.

By their estimation, between 1,000 and 2,000 chicks and chickens in addition to 100 exotic birds were being kept in what they called "appalling conditions."

Rescuers could find no food or water for the animals on the building, and there was little ventilation. According to the Humane Society, the warehouse was covered in feces and filled to capacity with trash.

The birds found alive were taken by the Humane Society to be evaluated and will remain there until the investigation is complete.

The owner of the animals now faces felony animal cruelty charges.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsarrestwarrant arrestspolicehoardingMontclairSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman wants to get rid of her 'obnoxious rooster'
Pets of the Week: Kittens Klaus and Java
Great white shark bites underwater camera
Calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
8 arrested in $50M illegal pot bust in City of Industry
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in Compton
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Show More
Lost toddler plays with cops
Former OC officer files lawsuit against Ford over CO leak in patrol cars
Transgender student's family files suit against OC school
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
More News
Top Video
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
More Video