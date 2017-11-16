WAGS will be choosing 100 families from the 1000+ applicants.

Those chosen will be notified on Sunday, and appointments will be made for them to go to the shelter and visit with the dogs. Note: All approved applicants will go through a soft credit check and interview process.

The "winners" will get to choose three dogs during the viewing (between Nov. 20th-27th), and then it will go to a lottery system for the actual selection process.

The lottery process will be between the 27th-28th.

Not all 100 people will get a dog, since there are only 78.

Cost? It will be $500 for dogs 8 months and older and $800 for dogs 7 months and under.

More than 1,000 applications have been submitted to adopt nearly 80 bulldogs found in filthy, hoarder-like conditions at a home in Westminster last week.The French and English bulldogs rescued from the home of a suspected breeder on Nov. 6 are now in the care of Westminster Adoption Group and Services.WAGS manager Cortney Dorney said she was told about 25 dogs were going to need help after the incident, but it turned out to be 78 of them, many suffering from a number of ailments."Covered in mange, ear infections, surgical incisions that were infected. Their pads on the bottom of their feet were all burned to the skin, most likely from urine," she added. "All of the males: the testicles are all burned from just laying and having that skin."WAGS asked for the public's support to help get the dogs medical care and then find them new homes. Just days later, the response has been overwhelming.Adoption applications have been accepted since Tuesday, and more than 1,000 families have already applied, Dorney said.Though the applicant pool is large, there is good news: Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Saturday.You can email the completed application to:To donate to WAGS, visit