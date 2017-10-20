Rattlesnake found in Riverside resident's pool

Riverside homeowners were in for a big, scaly surprise when they found a red diamond rattlesnake in their family swimming pool.The snake was first spotted at the residence on Wednesday night, but was not captured until Thursday.An officer with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services managed to remove the snake using tongs and get it into a container.Home owner Sahan Warnakulasuriya, who is from Sri Lanka, said he is used to snakes, such as cobras, but never thought he would end up with a rattlesnake in his own pool.The rattlesnake was released in a safe place nearby, but far away from homes.