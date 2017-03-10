PETS

Adorable puppy rides a Roomba

EMBED </>More News Videos

This puppy riding a Roomba just wanted to help clean the house! (MrFsalt via Storyful/YouTube)

This little dog sure knows how to have a good time and get around in style! Check him out cruising around on a Roomba.
Related Topics:
petscute animalsfunny videodoghomefamilybuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: Sweet Chihuahua mix named Gizmo
Owners treat sick pets with pot
Franciscan monastery adopts cute dog
Blind dog found alive after disappearing in Santa Cruz Mountains
More Pets
Top Stories
Corona couple arrested after driving son in truck bed full of Orbeez
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
$4.5 million in eyeshadow stolen from Chatsworth warehouse
Volkswagen pleads guilty in scheme to cheat diesel emissions tests in US
Hit-run driver arrested in Torrance crash that left teen dead
LAPD chase stolen car down Hollywood Walk of Fame
BBC News expert interrupted live on air by two adorable kids
Show More
VIDEO: Gang leader sentenced for dramatic shooting recorded on cellphone
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
Woman, police in bizarre standoff in Pacific Palisades
S. Korean impeached president removed from office
More News
Top Video
Corona couple arrested after driving son in truck bed full of Orbeez
$4.5 million in eyeshadow stolen from Chatsworth warehouse
VIDEO: Gang leader sentenced for dramatic shooting recorded on cellphone
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
More Video