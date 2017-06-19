Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party

There she is! K-9 Gema is ready to party. She's retiring after almost 5 years at MCO with handler Eddie. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/4PUsHP4rmX — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

Orlando International Airport spared no expense when celebrating the retirement of one of their "most loyal and dedicated employees."Gema is a service dog who worked at the airport for five years. Last week, she was celebrated donning a tiara and surrounded by her fellow K-9s.For her service, Gema was rewarded with a delicious bone. The airport shared photos of her party on Twitter with #HappyRetirementGema.