PETS

Colt treated back to health after cougar attack during birth
EMBED </>More News Videos

Charlie, a colt attacked by a cougar while being born, recovered from severe injuries at a ranch in Norco. (KABC)

By
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
A colt named Charlie was nurtured back to health after he was attacked by a cougar while being born.

"We got alerted that something was going on when our dogs went ballistic," owner Diane Truxillo shared.

The incident occurred shortly before the New Year when Phlicka, a racehorse, was in the process of giving birth at a ranch in Anza. The owner's dog managed the chase the cougar outside the property.

The newborn foal was then quickly rushed to a veterinarian as he clung to life.

"You could see his carotid artery. You could see that the membrane covering the carotid artery was the only thing that wasn't broken," Allyson Gagnon, who treated Charlie, said.

The colt's mother was treated for wounds to her upper eye while alongside her Charlie was cared for, for wounds to his neck and legs.

"He wanted to live. He really wanted to live," Gagnon said.

Thanks to a circle of dedicated nurses, Charlie found himself much stronger after two-and-a-half weeks.

The Norco horse community also came to his aid with donations to help pay for the veterinarian bill and the medications he required.

"He's been a miracle, he's just flat out been a miracle that he survived all this," Truxillo said.

His survival was also critical due to his breed's low numbers, with less than 2,000 Knabstruppers living worldwide.
Related Topics:
petshorsesbirthveterinarianNorcoAnzaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Mutilated dog found with nose, ears cut off in Detroit; reward offered for arrest
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old foxhound mix named Lulu
Bulldog taken in at CHP station after owner hospitalized in crash
House cat gets into staring match with bobcat
More Pets
Top Stories
750,000 attend Women's March LA, organizers say
Women's March affecting LA trains at capacity
Women's March on Washington flooding streets of DC
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-car crash on 405 Fwy in Brentwood
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
Show More
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Heavy rain causes thick mud, debris flow in Duarte
Democratic lawmakers from SoCal boycott Trump inauguration
Thousands line up for free LA health care clinic
WATCH LIVE: Saturday's marches and Trump's events
More News
Top Video
750,000 attend Women's March LA, organizers say
Women's March on Washington flooding streets of DC
Democratic lawmakers from SoCal boycott Trump inauguration
Thousands line up for free LA health care clinic
More Video