Puppy love! Dogs get 'engaged' under cherry blossoms

Luna and Sebastian are two dogs who got "engaged" under cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. (Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

It must be puppy love! Sebastian and Luna are two dogs who recently got "engaged" under cherry blossoms in Washington D.C.

Luna is a Pomeranian and Sebastian is a French bulldog.

The happy pup-ple took engagement photos under cherry trees at full bloom, making for some idyllic images on March 27. The National Park Service says Washington's famous cherry trees reached peak bloom over the weekend.
