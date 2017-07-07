PETS

Ducks arrested, booked on charges of loitering in Pennsylvania town

Ducks arrested, booked on charges of loitering in Pennsylvania town: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 6, 2017. (WPVI)

NEW MILFORD, Pa. --
The community of New Milford, near Wilkes-Barre, is quacking up over the arrest of four unlucky ducks who are accused of loitering.

The ducks were taken into custody, booked and even had prints taken of their little webbed feet.

It all happened on the Fourth of July, when the ducks decided to spend the holiday exploring the town.

They hadn't ever done it before, so when police spotted them hanging out at a local gas station, they shooed them into a waiting patrol car.

Luckily, the officers knew just whose property the ducks belonged on, so they gave them a ride home, free of charge.

