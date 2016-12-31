Former military dog missing in Sylmar

A retired Marine in Sylmar hopes the public can help him find his former military dog that went missing from his yard on Tuesday.Anthony Aguirre said he did two tours of duty - one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan - with Anca, an explosive detection dog.He adopted the German shepherd in 2012 when she retired from the military.Aguirre said he was out of town when he received word that Anca had gotten out of his yard in the 1300 block of Carol Lane. There's been no sign of her since."I'm hoping somebody picked her up and just hasn't called yet. They maybe just felt bad for her. Maybe she lost her collar somehow or she lost her dog tag. Maybe they don't know that she's somebody else's dog," Aguirre said.Anca has hip, vision, and hearing problems. Aguirre said she's a very friendly dog and is microchipped.He said his family just isn't complete without her at home.Anyone who's seen her was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department Mission Division at (818) 838-9800.