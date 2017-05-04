ANIMAL NEWS

LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say

The Los Angeles City Council renewed its pledge to become a no-kill city and officials said the city is well on its way to achieving that goal. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council renewed its pledge to become a no-kill city, and officials said the city is well on its way to achieving that goal.

Los Angeles Animal Services has a variety of dogs and cats in need of forever homes in its shelters. Shelters and animal supporters have worked for years to reduce the rate of euthanasia.

City officials said the city is close to reaching the no-kill status, which is a 90 percent save rate.

"We encourage people to keep that going. It really depends on people not going to pet stores, but adopting animals and making sure that we can stop the flow by spaying and neutering your pets," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The city has taken a number of steps that may enable shelters to reach that goal by the end of the year, officials said.

Pet owners and those looking to take home a new companion support the effort.

"I do want to kind of save a life. Not only will I be saving a life, but they'll be saving mine, too," Diana Kawakami said.
