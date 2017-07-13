LA County looks at raising dog-per-household limit from 3 to 4

Dog lovers, rejoice. The County of Los Angeles' Board of Supervisors are considering a motion raising the allowable number of dogs per household from three to four."Our County shelters are home to far too many animals in need of a loving home. With so many dogs currently living in our shelters, individuals who wish to add to their family by adopting an additional dog should be given the opportunity," said Supervisor Hilda Solis.The county currently has a three-dog limit for households in unincorporated areas. That means that anyone who possesses four dogs or more must be licensed as an animal facility.According to the motion by Solis and fellow Supervisor Kathryn Barger, both San Bernardino and San Diego counties have similar four-dog ordinances to the one newly adopted by LA County."This partnership between our Animal Care facilities and engaged community members is vital to our ability to care for the animals in the County, and this is a step to further that relationship," Solis and Barger said in the motion.