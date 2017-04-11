PETS

Memphis Zoo introduces baby giraffe 'Bogey'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bogey the giraffe was born April 3. (Courtesy Memphis Zoo)

Get ready for this little guy to steal your heart.

Meet Bogey, a baby giraffe who was born at the Memphis Zoo on April 3. He is not yet on exhibit, but he has already posed for some adorable photos.

He is named for a zookeeper who passed away recently, Steve Bogarty.

Because this is her first baby, Akili "did not provide appropriate maternal behavior," the zoo explained in a press release. Zookeepers have been hand-rearing Bogey. They said it's going well.

"Our team has worked tirelessly around the clock to give him the best care available," said Matt Thompson, Director of Animal Programs. "He's already made great strides. We hope to have him on exhibit in the coming weeks."

Reticulated giraffes like Akili are typically pregnant for about 15 months. Learn more fun facts about giraffes in the video below.

EMBED More News Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph?

Related Topics:
petszoobaby animalscute animalsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
Happy National Pet Day! Here's presidents and their pets
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
VIDEO: Man jumps into frozen pond to rescue dog
More Pets
Top Stories
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Gabriel High School on lockdown due to escapee search
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, all EB lanes closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Show More
Attack survivor finally goes to prom 9 years later
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
Man killed trying to put out fire on 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon
Stolen car crashes into patio in Fountain Valley after police chase
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, all EB lanes closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
More Video