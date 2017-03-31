PETS

Missing Northern California cat turns up 4 years later in Canada

EMBED </>More News Videos

A California cat that was lost four years ago ended up thousands of miles away - in Canada! Now her family is ready to bring her back home to Watsonville. (KGO-TV)

Jonathan Bloom
WATSONVILLE, Calif. --
A Northern California cat that was lost four years ago ended up thousands of miles away -- in Canada. Now her family is ready to bring her back home to Watsonville.

"My sister found her on the street and she was about maybe 7, 8 weeks old," owner Ashley Aleman said.

From the time she was a tiny kitten, BooBoo loved to wander. "She would go outside, she would go missing for more than a day, but then she would always come back," Aleman said.

Until one day, she didn't.

"She had not touched her food bowl, not touched her litter box in about a week," she said. That was four years ago.

For weeks, Aleman looked everywhere, even brought out BooBoo's best friend, Oreo the dog. "Let's take him on a walk and let's see if maybe he can smell her out," Aleman said.

But BooBoo was gone. Or so they thought.

After four years, she showed up thanks to a microchip the Alemans had implanted. They knew BooBoo could get around, but they had no idea.

This map shows the distance traveled by BooBoo the cat, from Watsonville, Calif. to a city 40 miles outside Toronto.


"My mom got a phone call from a Canadian number, and she was like, 'I'm not gonna answer,'" Aleman said.

From the time she was a kitten, BooBoo's whole life was centered in Watsonville. But somehow, she managed to make it all the way over to a city 40 miles outside Toronto. That's more than 2,000 miles from home. And nobody's really sure how she did it.

"How the heck did she get all the way over there?" Aleman asked.

Employees at Guelph Humane Society took her in as a stray, in good spirits and well taken care of. "She's really social, she's very vocal. Any time you go into the room where she's being housed, she's the first cat that you hear," Guelph Humane Society's Melissa Stolz said.

Aleman thinks that friendly nature may have helped BooBoo cross the continent as a hitchhiker or stowaway.

"She was kind of known for going into people's cars," she said.

Now there's one more ride ahead of her. "We are having an animal protection officer drive her to Buffalo tomorrow," Stolz said.

Aleman's mom will pick her up and bring her home on an airplane.

"I wish I could have a huge conversation with her and just ask her what she was doing," Aleman said.

But for all she's seen of the world, BooBoo still hasn't learned to speak. So those four years will stay a mystery.

"I'm just gonna hug her as much as I can and probably cry," Aleman said.
Related Topics:
petscatscanadau.s. & worldanimal rescueanimal newsanimalsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old shih tzu mix named Micky
Pet of the Week: Havanese mix named Charlie
Dogs get 'engaged' under cherry blossoms
More Pets
Top Stories
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Man kills grandmother, injures mother in Palmdale stabbing, deputies say
4 rescued after sailboat capsizes near Redondo Beach Pier
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena
Montebello school official fired as district looks at rescinding layoffs
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Show More
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
1 killed in NoHo rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot
San Bernardino deputy found guilty in 2015 assault
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
More News
Top Video
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
4 rescued after sailboat capsizes near Redondo Beach Pier
Selena remembered: Friday marks 22 years since Queen of Tejano's death
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
More Video