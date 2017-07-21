ANIMAL NEWS

Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 mountain lion

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Hollywood Hills are home to many celebrities, including Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion - P-22.

Biologist Miguel Ordenana was the first person to discover the beloved mountain lion was living in Griffith Park in 2012.

Now P-22 will be the star of his own exhibit at the Natural History Museum, which is called "The Story of P-22 - L.A.'s Most Famous Feline."

The 500-foot installation follows the cougar's extraordinary story and features a large map showing where he lives, a freeway crossing simulation and videos gathered by the museum's scientists.

