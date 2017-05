Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, May 16, is Buttercup, a 1-year-old Chinese crested mix. Please give her a good home!Buttercup came into the shelter as a stray. She can be timid at first, but she is full of affection once she warms up.Please help us find Buttercup the forever home she deserves!If you want to adopt Buttercup, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is #A1699015.