Our ABC7 Pet of the Week segment on Thursday, June 29, featured Reba, a 1-year-old terrier mix. Please help give her a good home!Reba is an affectionate, energetic puppy with much love to give. She also enjoys playing with toys and going for walks.If you want to adopt Reba, call the South Bay Pet Adoption Center at (310) 676-1149 with her ID #17-05339.SpcaLA is also offering $25 cat adoption fees at all of its centers this weekend for qualified adopters.