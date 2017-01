Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 31, is a 10-month-old poodle mix named Dorothy. Please give her a good home!Dorothy is full of puppy energy and is very playful. She would do best with a family who has the patience and time to dedicate to training her.Please help us find Dorothy the loving forever home she deserves!If you would like to adopt Dorothy, you can call the North Central shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is #A1677511.