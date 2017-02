Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Lavender, a 10-year-old female Chihuahua mix. Please give her a loving home!She likes going out for walks and loves snuggling. She's a low maintenance and easy going pup.If you would like to adopt Lavender, she's available at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne. You may call (310) 676-1149 with her ID #17-02280.