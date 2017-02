Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Daisy, a two-month-old dachshund mix. Please give her a good home!The young pup is playful, kind, curious and ready for love. This white little puppy also has a blue and brown eye.If you want to adopt Daisy, she's available at the North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Please give her ID #A1679246.