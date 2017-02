Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Leah, a 2-month-old terrior mix. Please give her a good home!Leah is a playful female pup who loves to snuggle and interact with others.She was taken into the North Central Shelter at just 1 week old. Leah also has a sibling who will be up for a adoption soon.If you would like to adopt Leah, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is #A1683241.