Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 2-year-old beagle mix named Kiwi. Please give her a good home!Kiwi is a cuddler and likes to be active. She may do well in basic obedience or agility classes.If you would like to adopt Kiwi, you may find her at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne, or call (310) 676-1149. Please use her ID #17-02072.