Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 2-year-old male poodle mix named Koala. Please give him a good home!Koala arrived at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in bad shape. He was scared, dirty and had matted fur. But now that he's been taken care of, Koala is a friendly pup who is ready to share his love.If you want to adopt Koala, you may call the spcaLA center at (310) 676-1149, with his ID #17-01828.