PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: 3-month-old Papillon mix named Miles

EMBED </>More News Videos

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, April 18, is Miles, a 3-month-old Papillon mix. Please give him a good home!

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, April 18, is Miles, a 3-month-old Papillon mix. Please give him a good home!

Miles is an adorable boy who came to the North Central Shelter as a stray. He is relaxed for a puppy and enjoys being held.

Please help us find Miles the forever home he deserves!

If you want to adopt Miles, he will be available from the North Central Shelter on Friday, April 21. If interested, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416 with Miles' ID number: #A1692383.
Related Topics:
petspet of the weekpet adoptionadoptiondog
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PET OF THE WEEK
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Gilbert
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Jules
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old Chihuahua mix named Petey
More pet of the week
PETS
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the giraffe gives birth at New York zoo
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth
More Pets
Top Stories
'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens shoots himself to death
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
Show More
Starbucks launching Unicorn Frappuccino
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators
'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens shoots himself to death
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
More Video