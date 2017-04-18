Pet of the Week: 3-month-old Papillon mix named Miles

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, April 18, is Miles, a 3-month-old Papillon mix. Please give him a good home!Miles is an adorable boy who came to the North Central Shelter as a stray. He is relaxed for a puppy and enjoys being held.Please help us find Miles the forever home he deserves!If you want to adopt Miles, he will be available from the North Central Shelter on Friday, April 21. If interested, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416 with Miles' ID number: #A1692383.