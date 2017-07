Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Thursday, July 27, is a 6-month-old female terrier mix named Ellie. Please give her a loving home.The sweet and playful pup loves to sit and play with toys. She came to spcaLA with a bad eye that turned into an infection so she had to have it removed.If you would like to adopt Ellie, you can go to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne, or you can call (310) 676-1149 with her ID #17-05717.