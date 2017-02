Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Mary, a 6-year-old female Chihuahua mix. Please give her a good home.Mary is a sweet girl, who is quiet and friendly. She's more of a nap kind of girl rather than a walker and will make a great companion for a calm person.If you want to adopt Mary, you may call the Agoura Animal Shelter at (818) 483-4228 with her ID #A5004856.