Pet of the Week: 8-year-old poodle mix named Beau

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, March 21, is Beau, an 8-year-old poodle mix. Please give him a good home!

Beau came into the shelter as a stray. He has plenty of love and energy to share with you. He is losing some vision in one eye, so he may need a little extra care.

He is generous with his kisses and loves to go on walks.

Please help us find him the forever home he deserves!

If you would like to adopt Beau, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. His ID is A1685083.
