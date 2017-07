Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a Great Dane puppy named Miles. Please give him a good home!Someone dropped off Miles at the shelter. He's got a wonderful demeanor, and he will get much bigger!Miles will be available Wednesday at 8 a.m. If you would like to adopt him, contact the North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1461 or stop by the shelter at 3201 Lacy St. His ID is #A1712956.