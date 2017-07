Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old terrier mix named Ben. Please give him a good home!Ben is a smart guy and very affectionate. He loves people and loves being active and having fun.Ben is available now at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne.If you would like to adopt him, call 310-676-1149 and refer to ID 17-05688.