Pets of the Week: Terrier mixes Izzy and Buster

Our ABC7 Pets of the Week are Izzy and Buster, a bonded pair of terrier mixes who should be adopted together. Please give them a good home!

By ABC7.com staff
Izzy is a 5-year-old female and Buster is a 7-year-old male.

Both are terrier mixes who were brought to the shelter when their owners divorced. They keep each other company and play, sleep and eat together so they are to be adopted as a pair.

They love to play with toys and both have sweet, happy dispositions.

To adopt Izzy and Buster, contact the Agoura Animal Care Center at 818-483-4228 and use ID A4465822 for Izzy and A4465824 for Buster.
