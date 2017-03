A group of people on a tour in Dana Point got to witness gray whales in a mating dance, and the incredible sight was caught on camera.The video, from a tour with Dana Wharf Whale Watching, captured the mating ritual last Saturday.You can see two males and a female in what's often described as a "mating dance."While it's commonly how gray whales mate, it's rare to capture the unique encounter on camera, the group said.