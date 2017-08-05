Pico Rivera hit-and-run suspect 'caught' while trying to flee

A hit-and-run suspect got "caught" by more than just the police in Pico Rivera over the weekend. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A hit-and-run suspect got "caught" by more than just the police in Pico Rivera over the weekend.

Pico Rivera sheriff's officials said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 a.m. outside Valencia Elementary School in the 9200 block of Cosgrove Street, and tried to run away onto school grounds.

As he tried to make a run for it, the suspect's pants got caught on the school's fence. He was left hanging with his pants pulled down for everyone to see.

There was no word on what charges he could face.
