VIDEO: Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets after chase ends in Long Beach

A 27-year-old carjacking suspect was in custody Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, after being shot with less-than-lethal rounds at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach, authorities said. (KABC)

LONG BEACH ,Calif. (KABC) --
A 27-year-old carjacking suspect was in custody late Wednesday evening after being shot with less-than-lethal rounds at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach, authorities said.

The sequence of events began about 10 a.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. A scuffle between the male driver and police ensued, during which the suspect took an officer's gun and fled, authorities said.

The officer was not seriously injured in the altercation.

According to investigators, the man then carjacked a vehicle before the chase ended in the area of 7th and Martin Luther King. After pulling over, the suspect exited the car and turned toward police with his arms crossed.

At one point man was shot with rubber bullets and collapsed to the ground. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
