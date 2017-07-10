EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Congressman Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding

Congressman Adam Schiff questioned President Donald Trump's refusal to believe Russian hacking in the 2016 election. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said there is no doubt Russia meddled in the 2016 election and is discouraged that President Donald Trump believes other countries were involved.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Schiff said that the president casting doubt on this country's intelligence makes the U.S. less prepared for future "malevolence."

Schiff's comments came as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a two-hour private meeting outside the G20 Summit in Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump confronted Putin directly over Moscow's interference and accepted Putin's assurance that Russia did not meddle in the election.

His reaction to Russia agreeing to a ceasefire in Syria is that if it is indeed a ceasefire, it is in Russia and the Bashar al-Assad regime's best interest.

Schiff also talked about how he is asking the U.S. Forest Service to keep a firefighting helicopter in the Southland in anticipation of a dangerous fire season. He is optimistic funding will be restored for California's earthquake early warning system that the president has cut.

In response to a report Schiff is on a list of potential 2020 candidates for president, the congressman says he's only running for re-election. However, if Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to seek re-election next year, he would look at running "very seriously."

