Droves of protesters called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump as they marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.The demonstration began at Pershing Square around noon and was making its way to Fletcher Bowron Park, where thousands of ralliers are expected to call on Congress to launch impeachment hearings.Before Sunday's protest began, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman said there were no plans for a special policing effort at the march and rally."We'll just be monitoring it," said LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.Among those scheduled to speak at the demonstration were Rep. Brad Sherman, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and Ameena Mirza Qazi, director of the National Lawyers Guild L.A."It is time that congressional representatives do their job and start the process to impeach this president," organizers said in a statement on the group's website, impeachmentmarch.org. "We believe president Trump has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated, and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country."Meanwhile, dozens of Trump supporters waved American flags and chanted slogans while gathered in front of LAPD headquarters on First Street.Ingrid Mueller, spokesperson for Make California Great Again, said she and other Trump backers "like him -- love him -- because he's for law and order.""He just wants things to be right. He wants people to follow the law," Mueller said. "People cannot come in here illegally. People have to come in here through the immigration process."The anti-Trump march in Los Angeles was one of a series of similar events that were being held in cities across the U.S. on Sunday. An Orange County march was taking place at Santa Ana's Sasscer Park.